Alachua County detention officers use CPR to save inmate’s life

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office says detention officers used CPR to save the life of an inmate who was having a medical emergency.

Monday morning the officers were called and assessed the inmate’s status. The inmate was unresponsive, had no pulse and wasn’t breathing.

Officers began performing CPR and called for an AED. The officers performed CPR for 15 minutes until EMS arrived.

They rotated duties, providing chest compressions, monitoring the inmate’s breathing and following the AED prompts.

The inmate was transported to a hospital and made a full recovery.

To learn CPR you can take sign up for a class through RedCross.org.