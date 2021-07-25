JFRD: 1 seriously injured in food trailer fire off West Beaver Street

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, crews responded Sunday morning to a fire inside a food trailer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was seriously injured in a food trailer fire Sunday morning off West Beaver Street, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

According to JFRD, crews responded about 10:15 a.m. to a commercial vehicle fire off West Beaver Street near the Jacksonville Farmers Market. A JFRD district chief on scene told News4Jax there was a fire inside a food trailer that was not connected to a drivable vehicle.

According to the district chief, there was one person inside the trailer, and that person suffered burns and was taken to a hospital.

The district chief said the first crews on scene knocked down the fire, which was contained inside the trailer. The district chief said no surrounding structures were affected.

The fire is under investigation, according to the district chief.

The district chief said no firefighters were injured.