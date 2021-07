Jacksonville, Fla. – More than 6,000 athletes from all over the country will travel to the University of North Florida this week to compete in the 2021 USATF National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships.

The Track and Field championships will run from July 26 until August 1 at Hodges Stadium. Adult tickets are $15 and kids tickets are $10.

For a full list of events and more information visit www.usatf.org.