12-year-old critically injured in Westside crash, troopers say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon on Jacksonville’s Westside and critically injured, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to the Highway Patrol, the 12-year-old was traveling south on Combs Road along the roadway’s edge near Normandy Boulevard shortly after 2 p.m. as a pickup truck heading west on Normandy Boulevard approached the intersection of Combs Road.

Troopers said the boy “darted into the path” of the pickup while attempted to cross the roadway and the front of the pickup struck him.

The Highway Patrol said the boy suffered critical injuries.

According to troopers, the driver of the pickup, a 42-year-old Jacksonville man, was not injured.