Back-to-school events in Northeast Florida offer free supplies, backpacks and more

Backpacks filled with school supplies were part of the back-to-school giveaway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s time again for children to say goodbye to summer break and hello to another year of school.

To make sure students are prepared to start the school year on the right foot, volunteers, organizations and others have organized backpack giveaways and free school supply events.

News4Jax has compiled a list of events below:

LifeSouth’s Back to School Backpack Giveaway | July 30, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Bradford County Public Library

Here’s what you can expect at the Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway event:

Pizza from Dominos and hotdogs from The Downtown Grill will be served.

The first 500 kids with an accompanied adult will receive a backpack full of school supplies.

The Bradford County Health Department, Communities in Schools, HealthStreet, and other community partners will be on hand to provide important information.

There will also be a blood drive at the event to increase blood donations for the summer.

*Children must be present to receive a backpack.

Back-To-School Party: Backpack drive-thru | July 31, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Orange Park Mall

The Orange Park Mall is hosting a back-to-school backpack drive-thru!

Backpacks stuffed with school supplies will be handed out to make sure students are ready for the new school year.

Elevate Church will be handing out backpacks stuffed with school supplies, and Ambetter from Sunshine Health will provide the following (while supplies last): composition notebooks, pencils, rulers, pencil pouches, sharpeners and face masks.

Located in the fire lane outside of the food court entrance. Just pull up in your car for a backpack.

Back to School Bash | Clay County | July 31, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Mercy Support Services

Community Back to School Bash | July 31, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Sulzbacher Village

Make sure your kids are ready for their new school year by attending Sulzbacher’s Community Back-to-School Bash. Sulzbacher’s Pediatric Center will be offering free physicals, as well as tours of the facility, which is open to everyone.

The event will also include a free cookout, school supplies, Jaguars swag, and treats from the Honey Dipper.

Feeding Northeast Florida will also be hosting a food giveaway.

Location: Sulzbacher Village, located at 44th and Pearl, 5455 Springfield Blvd

CLM Back to School Supply Drive | July 31, 10 a.m. at Community Life Ministry

The Community Life Ministry will be holding a back-to-school supplies drive.

Registration is required. Simply email or inbox the following: how many kids, age of kids, school kid attends

CONTACT: (904) 253-3435 | theclmchurch@gmail.com

Back to School Bash at Main Event | July 31, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Main Event

Back to School Sunday at River City Baptist Church | August 8 at 10:30 a.m. at River City Baptist Church

Event description: “Are you in the Arlington area looking to score some free school supplies? Come join us for our special Back to School Sunday at River City Baptist Church! We will be giving away 72 backpacks filled with school supplies to all students who are registered to attend this event. Secure your free backpack and register today! Backpacks will only be given to students in attendance at the event.”

Click here for more information.

Annual Back to School Drive | August 25, 12:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Vista Landing Apartments in Jacksonville

“Ghetto Seeds will be partnering with the Dream Center outreach for our annual back-to-school drive. We will be giving out FREE backpacks and other school supplies to kids in need. Covid-19 has put some families in some tough spots and some have been hit harder than others, so we are doing our part by giving back to our community.”

Did we miss an important event? Email CLuter@wjxt.com to have your event added to the list.