JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jack Hanania, the owner of the Jacksonville-based Hanania Automotive Group, has a contract to by the former Stein Mart building on the Southbank, according to an article by the Jacksonville Daily Record.

It comes with a $20.6 million price tag, the Record writes. Hanania plans to move his corporate headquarters into the building.

“I think Downtown is poised to explode,” Hanania told the Record.

He said the purchase is scheduled to close by Aug. 31.