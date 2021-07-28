Jacksonville officer accused of using database to discuss active investigations with inmate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 7-year veteran with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was arrested Wednesday, accused of accessing JSO criminal justice databases to discuss active investigations with an inmate, according to Undersheriff Pat Ivey.

The officer arrested was identified as Bianca Williams.

“We have not identified exactly what the relationship is between Detective Williams and the inmate at this time,” Ivey said. “But I will say that through our investigative efforts, obviously there is some type of relationship there, friendship or acquaintance.”

Williams has been charged with one count of offenses against users of computer, computer systems and electronic devices, a felony offense. Ivey said Williams has chosen not to resign.

“We have a process in place, but make no bones about it, we will move to terminate this employee. The civil service rules require us to go through a process. Those are her protections. But we will go through that process, and I believe in the end, be successful in terminating her,” Ivey said.

Ad

Ivey said it’s the sixth JSO officer arrested in 2021. A corrections officer and civilian employee were also arrested.