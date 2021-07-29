Baptist Health hospitals, emergency rooms at maximum capacity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Baptist Health said Thursday afternoon that its hospitals and emergency rooms are at maximum capacity due to what it described as “the unvaccinated COVID-19 crisis in our community.”

“We are asking the community to please do what they can to help,” Baptist Health tweeted.

(1/5) A CRITICAL REQUEST: As we respond to the unvaccinated COVID-19 crisis in our community, hospitals are at maximum capacity and our emergency centers have reached a critical point. We are asking the community to please do what they can to help. pic.twitter.com/wxBoyKz57s — Baptist Health (@BaptistHealthJx) July 29, 2021

The health system asked people experiencing non-life-threatening health issues to contact their primary care doctor’s office or seek urgent care in person or online via telehealth. Anyone experiencing symptoms related to heart attack, stroke or severe respiratory issues should call 911 or get to an emergency room as soon as possible, Baptist Health said.

If you are experiencing a non-life-threatening health issue, contact your Primary Care physician's office, or seek urgent care in person or online via telehealth.

Baptist Health also apologized to anyone who has experienced an unusually long wait time in one of its emergency rooms, saying, “We are caring for patients with critical emergencies first.”

As of Thursday, Baptist Health had 433 COVID-19 patients in its health system, and 91 in the intensive care unit. Fifteen of those patients were at Wolfson Children’s Hospital, and four were in the ICU there.

“We had 73 new COVID patients admitted yesterday, 2 were children. 97% of our current COVID patients age 12 or older are NOT vaccinated,” the health system tweeted.

The delta variant of the coronavirus is causing infection surges across the United States. Florida accounted for a fifth of the nation’s new cases last week, more than any other state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hospitals have seen admissions soar with the vast majority of the patients unvaccinated.