Company pokes fun at new Jacksonville statue by creating ‘Lerp?’ socks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You’ve probably seen it on social media already -- A project to create a “JAX” sculpture at the former Jacksonville Landing site is getting a lot of attention.

It’s hard to tell if the sculpture says Jax, Lax, or even Lerp... but it seems like everyone has something to say about it.

Thousands of people have already signed a petition to stop the sculpture.

A Change.org petition calls the plan “a waste of money” and currently has more than 17,000 signatures.

The 150-foot artwork is the brainchild of the architectural firm, Perkins & Will.

The artist says it’s a fluid form of water rising up from the river into the City skyline... and that it’s supposed to be up for interpretation.

Love it or hate it, retailers are now getting in on the hype. Rock ‘Em Socks released a pair of socks online this week featuring the planned statue.

Ad

On today's episode of: 𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐓𝐨 𝐁𝐞 𝐀 (𝟏𝟖) 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐞....What does this statue say???



We'll let you decide, construct your feet into our NEW Jacksonville Lerp Statue socks - available now: https://t.co/GnEVNsErSI pic.twitter.com/usDNgQUTRo — Rock 'Em Socks (@RockEmSocks) July 27, 2021

The Jacksonville Lerp Statue socks are priced at $14.

The CEO of the Downtown Investment authority said Love it or hate it, the proposed sculpture has received a great deal of public comment -- which she says indicates how ICONIC it is.

Click here for more information.