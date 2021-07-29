Man charged in DUI crash that injured trooper needed 4 Narcan doses to be revived, report says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol lieutenant suffered serious facial and leg injuries Friday when an F-150 pickup rear-ended her parked cruiser near the south end of the Buckman Bridge.

According to a DUI arrest report for Brian Kendig, the driver of the truck, he was found slumped over the wheel, unconscious, with a bag of white powder on the floor that later tested positive for amphetamines.

A trooper gave Kendig, 31, four doses of Narcan to bring him around, and he failed the field sobriety test and refused to provide a urine sample, the arrest report stated.

He was charged with DUI with injury and DUI with property damage, as well as drug possession. He bonded out of jail.

The FHP lieutenant was treated and released from the hospital. News4Jax is not naming her.

According to Sgt. Dylan Bryan, the trooper, a 10-year veteran, was conducting a traffic stop on the right shoulder of the I-295 when her cruiser was hit by the F-150, which first struck a concrete barrier.

Ad

She was in her cruiser at the time of the crash.