Registration open for Duval County schools’ extended day program

Staff, News4Jax

A basketball hoop at Fishweir Elementary School (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Families can now sign up their students for Duval County Public Schools’ Extended Day program, the school district announced Thursday.

In a tweet Thursday morning, the district said the registration window is open for the program, which provides students with homework help, enrichment and recreational activities and snacks.

The program is available at 72 elementary schools and 18 secondary schools across the district. It generally begins at 7 a.m. each day until school starts and resumes after school until 6 p.m.

There is a flat fee to enroll students in the program and space is limited.

According to the district’s website, the program’s mission is to “support working parents by providing an affordable, safe, and nurturing extended day enrichment program” aimed at helping students develop socially, emotionally, physically and academically.

To apply for Extended Day or learn more about the program, visit the district’s website. You can also contact extendedday@duvalschools.org or call 904-858-6080.

