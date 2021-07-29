Vote expected from DIA panel on MOSH’s plan to move to Northbank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Downtown Investment Authority will consider taking another step toward redeveloping the Shipyards when a panel votes Thursday night on whether to begin negotiations with the Museum of Science and History over the museum’s plan to move across the river.

MOSH is just one piece of the puzzle of big, historic changes on both sides of the river.

MOSH has been on the Southbank for more than 50 years. It plans to move to the Northbank.

Just last week, about a block from MOSH’s current location, River City Brewing company closed after 27 years to make room for a high-rise apartment building.

And, of course, there is also Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s plans across the water as the Shipyards are expected to undergo a major transformation over the next few years.

The Downtown Investment Authority will vote Thursday on whether to begin negotiations with MOSH, over the Museum’s plans to move to a vacant city-owned lot at the Shipyards.

According to our partners at the Jacksonville Daily Record, MOSH has already raised $32 million in donations toward the project.

Crews could break ground within the next six months, and the new museum could open by 2025.

Near the MOSH site, the DIA has already approved $114 million in incentives for the Jaguars’ plan to redevelop the Shipyards.

Khan wants to build a Four Seasons hotel in that area as well as develop the former Kids Kampus park.