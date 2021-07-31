Man charged with DUI, neglect after police say he left child alone at business

PALATKA, Fla. – A man is facing child neglect and DUI charges after an incident Friday involving his stepchild, police said.

According to the Palatka Police Department, Reginal Horner picked up the child from God’s Little Creations Day Care on Pine Street but then came back a short time later and told the day care employees he hadn’t taken the child and didn’t know where the child was.

Police said Horner was showing signs of being intoxicated, so the day care called police.

Horner told officers he initially arrived to pick up the child, but the child never got in the car. Surveillance video told a different story, police said.

A missing child investigation was launched, and it was determined Horner took the child to a business and left him there. Officers were able to find the child, who was OK, and was returned safely to his mother.

Horner was arrested.

The Department of Children and Families will also conduct an investigation.