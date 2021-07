A deputy was involved in a shooting Saturday in Yulee, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office says.

YULEE, Fla. – The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Yulee.

The shooting was reported Saturday afternoon near Diamond Street.

The Sheriff’s Office has not provided any details yet on the condition of the deputy or any other persons involved, but News4Jax has a crew at the scene.

We are expecting to learn more at a briefing at 5 p.m.

This article will be updated as details become available.