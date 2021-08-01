Partly Cloudy icon
1 killed, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Northside, police say

Aaron Farrar, News4Jax reporter

Police responded early Sunday to a crash at Chestnut Oak Drive and Harts Road.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was killed and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on the city’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said a Dodge Charger was traveling north on Harts Road shortly after 2:30 p.m. when a Nissan Murano made a left turn from Chestnut Oak Drive onto southbound Harts Road and the two vehicles collided.

Police said the Murano flipped several times and one of the vehicles caught fire.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the Murano died at the scene and the driver of the Charger was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

