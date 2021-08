One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Columbia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash happened about 2:50 a.m.

According to the Highway Patrol, a sedan went off a road, collided with a culvert in a ditch, began to overturn and caught fire.

Troopers said the driver died. An FHP news release states the driver’s “identity is pending dental records.”