Man charged in Glynn County stabbing, police say

A 29-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault after a stabbing Sunday in Glynn County, police said.

The Glynn County Police Department said officers responded Sunday morning to Hardee Avenue and learned that a person was stabbed during a fight. The person was taken to UF Health Jacksonville with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators said they interviewed several witnesses and identified the suspect who took off from the scene.

The Police Department said the suspect, identified by police as a 29-year-old man, was taken into custody a short time later.

The investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 912-554-7557 or Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.