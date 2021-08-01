Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville exceeds capacity due to ‘significant increase’ in COVID-19 patients

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayo Clinic in Florida has exceeded the Jacksonville hospital’s capacity of 304 licensed beds due to a “significant increase” in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to an email from Mayo Clinic.

The email, obtained by News4Jax on Sunday, states that Mayo Clinic has notified the Agency for Health Care Administration that its Surge Capacity Plan has been activated and it has requested ACHA’s approval to overate at overcapacity until the current COVID-19 surge ends.

“Hospital inpatients will be occupying unlicensed beds detailed in our approved Surge Capacity Plan and we are currently able to staff the surge areas to meet the essential needs of our patients,” the message reads, in part. “Life safety will not be jeopardized for any patients.”

Here is the full message:

Good afternoon from Mayo Clinic. This morning Mayo Clinic hospital exceeded our capacity of 304 licensed beds due to the significant increase in COVID-19 inpatients. We have notified the Agency for Health Care Administration that our Surge Capacity Plan has been activated by our Hospital Incident Commander and have requested AHCA’s approval to operate at overcapacity until the current COVID-19 surge ends. Hospital inpatients will be occupying unlicensed beds detailed in our approved Surge Capacity Plan and we are currently able to staff the surge areas to meet the essential needs of our patients. Life safety will not be jeopardized for any patients. Thank you for your continued leadership as we work together on this latest surge. Please do not hesitate to call if I can provide any additional information.

The message comes as the Associated Press reported that Florida on Sunday broke a previous record for current hospitalizations. According to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Florida had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Ad

A day prior, according to federal health data, Florida recorded 21,683 new cases of COVID-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic.