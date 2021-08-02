Duval health department explores expanding COVID-19 testing hours

Jacksonville residents braved the heat and long wait times Friday to get tested for COVID-19.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Duval County is looking into expanding its COVID-19 testing hours as the demand for testing continues to rise in the city amid the latest spike in cases.

Right now, the health department is offering free testing at its Springfield center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Representatives with the health department spoke to Jacksonville City Council on Monday and said it is hoping to change testing hours to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and possibly adding testing availability on Saturdays.

The Duval County Health Department’s Central Health Plaza at 515 West 6th St. is one of a few sites in the city where people can get tested for free.

A spokesperson for Mayor Lenny Curry’s said it is worried about expanding testing sites because of a shortage in health care workers.

MORE | Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

Ad

According to the health department, more than 2,100 people were tested for coronavirus there last week.

The proposed change, which hasn’t been made yet, comes after Jacksonville residents lined up for hours outside the Springfield office Friday despite scorching temperatures.