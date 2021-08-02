Mostly Cloudy icon
Vigil to honor UNF student who died in Philips Highway crash

Renee Beninate , Reporter

Photo of Megan Mooney.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A vigil is scheduled for Monday night in Jacksonville Beach to remember a University of North Florida student who died in a crash on Philips Highway.

The woman has been identified as Megan Mooney, 22. The vigil is expected to begin at 8 p.m. at Surfer The Bar.

According to Collin Stephens, a friend, Mooney was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority at UNF. She worked at Surfer The Bar and was also a cashier at Publix.

“She had the brightest smile and was always happy,” Stephens said.

Restaurants and other bars at the beaches are remembering Mooney by offering specials and raising money for her family.

