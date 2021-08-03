Man found dead with stab wounds after JFRD puts out house fire

A man was found dead inside a home on Brooklyn Road after firefighters put out a fire at the house.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead Tuesday morning in the kitchen of a home on Brooklyn Road after Jacksonville firefighters put out a fire at the home, police said.

According to Sgt. Edwin Cayenne with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit, the man had been stabbed multiple times in his upper body.

Cayenne said someone else who was at the home called 911 about 3 a.m. to report the fire. He said that person is being interviewed, “but we do not believe that that person is going to be involved with this investigation.”

Cayenne said investigators are searching the area for any witnesses who might be able to shed light on what happened before the fire.

“We believe that there was some type of altercation probably before the fire, but that’s what the investigation will reveal, so we’re trying to identify any witnesses that may have seen anything or heard anything suspicious throughout the night that may be able to provide any information,” Cayenne said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. You can also submit tips at JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org.