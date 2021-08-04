Alachua County School Board votes to temporarily require students to wear masks

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – On Tuesday night, Alachua County School Board voted in favor of requiring students to wear masks for the first two weeks of school.

The decision comes despite Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order barring mask mandates at schools in Florida.

Alachua County Public Schools tweeted the decision, saying it’s due to a “dramatic increase in local COVID cases and hospitalizations, including among children.”

The Board is expected to re-evaluate the decision during its meeting on Aug. 17.