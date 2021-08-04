Jacksonville councilman files legislation for 3 more COVID test sites

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – City Councilman Garrett Dennis on Wednesday introduced legislation to bring three more COVID-19 testing sites to the Jacksonville area.

The order calls for $5 million in emergency funding for the sites. The three locations include:

College Park on University Boulevard North

Lane Wiley Senior Center on Wiley Road

Shoppes of Sherwood on Soutel Drive

“As a community, we must make testing not only widely available, but also convenient with accessibility to public transportation. Identifying those infected will obviously prevent the continuous spread by requiring immediate quarantine.” Dennis said in a prepared statement.

A news release from Dennis’ office said the decision comes amid the uptick in local COVID cases and long waiting lines at the current testing sites. To become effective, the legislation needs Mayor Lenny Curry’s signature.

The locations would be run by Agape Community Health Center, which has been working with the city on a plan to open additional locations.

As of late, the Florida Department of Health in Duval County’s Central Health Plaza has been swamped with people in line for testing. Hundreds of people were in line Tuesday, with some telling News4Jax they stood in line for hours.

The Duval County Health Department is also exploring the idea of expanding testing hours at the current sites.