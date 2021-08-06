Duval County Public Schools releases online mask opt-out form

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools is strongly recommending its students wear face coverings when they head back to the classroom for the fall semester.

It’s asking parents of students who would like to opt their child out of wearing a mask to complete an opt-out form before class is back in session Aug 10. The form is available for parents to fill out in their FOCUS account.

DCPS says after logging into their FOCUS account, parents will click on their child’s name and locate the form in the “Forms” folder.

To complete the form, parents will be required to select one of two options:

I elect to opt out my student from wearing a mask or facial covering as recommended by the CDC and the Student Code of Conduct.

By checking this box, I am completing this opt out of wearing a mask/facial covering form as the parent/guardian of (student’s name)

After selecting the two options, parents/guardians can then submit the online form.

To create a FOCUS account, parents can follow the steps by following this link. They should allow two to three days for account competition.