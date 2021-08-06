Jacksonville motorcyclist killed after losing control of bike, hit by oncoming car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 42-year-old man has passed away after a wreck on the exit ramp to Cassat Avenue from I-10 around 10:30 Thursday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The initial FHP crash report shows the man was driving a motorcycle eastbound on I-10 approaching the exit ramp when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a construction barrel. The driver was thrown from the bike and came to a rest on the ramp.

An oncoming car hit the motorcyclist. The man was rushed to the hospital but sadly did not survive his injuries.

The crash report did not say if the driver of the car would face charges.