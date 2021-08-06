Walmart closing Beach Boulevard store to clean, sanitize

JACKSONVILLE, FLa. – Walmart announced Friday it would close its store at 8808 Beach Boulevard for a day and a half to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.
The store will close at 2 p.m. Friday and reopen at 6 a.m. Sunday.
This is at least the fourth store in greater Jacksonville to undergo this process in the last two weeks.
Walmart released this statement:
Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, all Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in an area of substantial or high transmission, which includes all of Florida and Georgia, are required to wear a mask or face covering while working indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.