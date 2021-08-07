Partly Cloudy icon
One person injured after early morning crash on Roosevelt Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue are working to clear the scene of a crash that left one person with serious injuries. It happened on Roosevelt Boulevard near Blanding Boulevard just before 6 a.m. Saturday.

It’s right outside the entrance of The FSCJ Kent Campus.

JFRD tweeted out that the car rolled over and the person was trapped inside.

A few minutes later, they said the patient was removed from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Drivers are being rerouted onto Plymouth Street from Roosevelt Boulevard and are asked to use caution in the area.

