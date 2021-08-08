Authorities: At least 1 dead in Atlantic Boulevard crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least one person died in a crash Sunday morning on Atlantic Boulevard near Hodges Boulevard, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 9 a.m.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, a motorcycle and a car were involved.

Crews are responding to a traffic accident at Atlantic Blvd and Joeandy rd with a car vs a motorcycle…E58 is on scene advising this is a fatal accident. @JSOPIO @FHPJacksonville — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) August 8, 2021

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said traffic was being rerouted through a shopping mall parking lot.