Authorities: At least 1 dead in Atlantic Boulevard crash

Jacksonville firefighters say crash involves motorcycle, car

Staff, News4Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least one person died in a crash Sunday morning on Atlantic Boulevard near Hodges Boulevard, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 9 a.m.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, a motorcycle and a car were involved.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said traffic was being rerouted through a shopping mall parking lot.

