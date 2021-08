Farm Share to distribute food at 5 events in Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share will be distributing food at five events this week in the Jacksonville area.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and nonperishable canned foods.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, distributions will be drive-thru only and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

This week’s Northeast Florida food distribution events are scheduled Tuesday through Saturday in Duval and Clay counties:

Event: Farm Share food distribution with American Legion Post 250

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 8 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 3939 County Road 218, Middleburg, Fla. 32068

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Legacy Ministries (serving 200 households)

Date: Thursday, Aug. 12, from 8:30 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 825 University Blvd. N., Jacksonville, Fla. 32211

Event: Farm Share food distribution with state Rep. Wyman Duggan and City Councilmen Reggie Gaffney and Randy White

Ad

Date: Saturday, Aug. 14, from 9 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 9238 103rd St., Jacksonville, Fla. 32210

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Thankful Missionary Baptist Church (serving 200 households)

Date: Saturday, Aug. 14, from 9 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 4216 Moncrief Road W., Jacksonville, Fla. 32209

Event: Farm Share food distribution with state Rep. Angie Nixon

Date: Saturday, August 14, from 11 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 5700 Cleveland Road, Jacksonville, Fla. 32209

For more information about Farm Share, visit FarmShare.org.