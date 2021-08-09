Jacksonville woman encourages vaccinations after losing ‘healthy’ father to COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – 27 days.

That’s how many days passed from the time Victoria’s father was diagnosed with COVID-19 before he took his final breath in June.

“He couldn’t breathe, it was hard for him to talk. Even just saying just one word he was really short of breath,” said Victoria.

Victoria asked News4Jax to not use her last name or name her father. She said he was 49 and the healthiest person she knew.

“All these people think it’s not real. And they think oh, I’m young, I’m fine. Oh, I’m healthy, I’m fine. And that’s not the case,” she said. “My dad is literally the healthiest person we knew. To see him go from healthy, my buff workout dad, to that was just really hard.”

Along with no underlying health issues, Victoria said her father was not vaccinated. Victoria said she is vaccinated.

As her family members learned about her father’s COVID-19 diagnosis, she said many of them rushed to get the shot.

“There are so many people that I personally know that were on the fence about the vaccine until my dad,” said Victoria.

Even her 12-year-old daughter asked for the vaccine.

“Once he was in the hospital and once he passed she was like no mom, I need to get it,” said Victoria. “She’s also worried about her younger siblings that can’t get it.”

Victoria hopes others will consider the vaccine before it’s too late.

Victoria said her father leaves behind several children and grandchildren.

Currently, the state is not releasing the number of deaths for COVID-19 for each county. The Florida Department of Health is only releasing statewide death numbers each week.

As of right now, the only way we know how many deaths there are is by hospitals releasing their numbers or loved ones reaching out to News4Jax.