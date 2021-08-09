Looking to get a rapid COVID-19 test in Northeast Florida? It might cost you

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There was a point during the coronavirus pandemic when walking up and getting a COVID-19 test was relatively easy. Now, there are again long lines, limited options and longer-than-wanted wait times to get results back.

That’s because most health departments, CVS locations or Walgreens stores where you can get a free test only have PCR tests are available. Those are tests that take a couple of days to get results.

If you’re willing to pay, News4Jax found about a dozen locations across Northeast Florida that provide rapid antigen tests ranging from $45 to $175 dollars out of pocket.

Most of these locations do accept insurance. All insurance companies cover COVID-19 testing for suspected patients, patients under observation or patients that are exposed to the virus. It’s worth noting that the locations that take insurance usually require an appointment, and right now, those are extremely limited usually booking out days in advance.

But a couple of sites -- like the Telescope Health location in Neptune Beach or the Avecina Medical drive-thru location on Southside Boulevard -- offer the tests with no appointment, but insurance is not accepted, and at both locations, it’s going to cost you more than $100 to get results fast.

Here are some options:

CVS and Walgreens

Details: Appointments are extremely limited.

Avecina Medical drive-thru

Address: 4250 Southside Blvd. Jacksonville, Fla., 32216

Details: $150 per test. No insurance accepted. No appointment necessary.

Avecina Medical

Addresses: Julington Creek - 1633 Race Track Road #101, Jacksonville, Fla., 32259

Oakleaf Town Center - 9580 Applecross Road #106, Jacksonville, Fla., 32222

Tinseltown - 4160 Southside Blvd. #10, Jacksonville, Fla., 32216

Normandy - 5915 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, Fla., 32205

Details: $150 out of pocket. Can be covered by insurance if not for surgery or travel. Appointment required.

Duval Pharmacy

Address: 2386 Dunn Ave., Suite 117, Jacksonville, Fla, 32218

Details: $45 out of pocket. Appointment required.

Ace Biomedical Labs

Address: 3726 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville, Fla., 32207

Details: $90 out of pocket. Appointment required.

Telescope Health Rapid Test

Address: 540 Atlantic Blvd., Neptune Beach, Fla., 32266

Details: No appointment required. $125 out of pocket. No insurance accepted.

Panama Pharmacy

Address: 7307 N. Main St., Jacksonville, Fla., 32208

Details: $75 out of pocket. No appointment needed.

Alpha Pharmacy

Address: 9965 San Jose Blvd. Suite 52, Jacksonville, Fla., 32257

Details: $95 out of pocket. No appointment necessary.

Medtown Pharmacy

Address: 11643 Beach Blvd. Unit A, Jacksonville, Fla., 32246

Details: $95 out of pocket. No appointment necessary.

Florida Department of Health in Clay County Bear Run Clinic

Address: 3229 Bear Run Blvd., Orange Park, Fla., 32065

Details: Appointment required.

ARCpoint Labs of Orange Park

Address: 1560 Wells Road #1, Orange Park, Fla, 32073

Details: $65 out of pocket. Appointment required.

CareFast+ Urgent Care

Address: 70 Turin Terrace Suite 110, St. Augustine Fla., 32092

Details: $175 out of pocket. First come, first serve.

MedOne Urgent Care

Address: 841 S. Ponce de Leon Blvd. Suite 4 St. Augustine, Fla., 32084

Details: $110 out of pocket. First come, first serve.

Night Lite Pediatrics

Details: COVID-19 testing for parents who bring their child in for COVID-19 testing. $160 out of pocket. Insurance accepted. No appointment required.