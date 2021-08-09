Some of the safety measures in place when Nassau County students return to school

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Masks are not required but recommended for Nassau County students as they head back to school on Tuesday.

Nassau County School District’s reopening plan states: “The wearing of masks by students and staff will be recommended and highly encouraged, but not mandated, when social distancing cannot be maintained or in mixed groups of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. The need for wearing masks will continue to be evaluated.”

Parents like Brandy Golf like that students will have options to protect themselves.

“It’s optional right now, so we just told our kids it’s up to them how they feel. If they don’t feel comfortable in masks, they don’t have to, and if they feel comfortable wearing a mask, then they should,” said Golf, who’s a mother of three.

Golf said she’s optimistic about the school year.

Ad

“All the teachers are great and they put up with a lot,” she said.

The school also offers in-person and virtual learning.

As students return to the classroom, here are some of the safety measures in place:

Screenings

The school district’s reopening plan says: “Schools will employ a combination of self-screening and observational screening protocols for universal screening of illness of staff and students. The district and schools will communicate information to parents and staff about the symptoms of COVID-19 and require them to self-screen before coming to school. Students and staff exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 without being otherwise explained, are prohibited from coming to school, and if they do come to school, they should be sent home immediately. In addition, the district/school may take the temperature of students and staff on a random basis or in situations where there is reason to believe that the person may be ill. Touch-free thermometers will be utilized and will be provided for use in clinics, at front desks, to food service staff, and any other school/district area where a team has determined a specific need.”

Ad

Classrooms

Classrooms and high-touch and high-traffic surfaces and areas will be cleaned, sanitized and disinfected daily.

Cafeteria

For breakfast, “grab and go” will be utilized to decrease the number of students in the cafeteria.

As for lunch, the district’s plan says “every effort will be made to maximize the distance between students” in cafeterias and outdoor areas and other spaces will be utilized as much as possible.

Buses

Buses will be deep cleaned, disinfected and/or misted with a viricide at the end of each day.

Hand sanitizer stations will be located at the entrance of each bus.

Students will be assigned seating.

Arrival and dismissal

Upon arrival, PreK-5 students will go straight to class, the cafeteria or other designated areas. Campus opening times for schools have been adjusted as needed to minimize the number of students arriving on campus prior to the start of school.

At dismissal, there will be increased supervision to maintain directional flow and reduce mass gatherings.

Ad

To take a closer look at the district’s plan, visit the district’s website.