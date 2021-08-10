Mustang driver accused of plowing through crowd during car meet in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A “park and chill” on Saturday night in Arlington turned into a chaotic scene as people watched while a red Ford Mustang did donuts, hit cars and ran into a group of people before taking off.

Weliton Dias, 21, was arrested on multiple charges including DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and not having a drivers license.

Members of the 904 Banditz were at the car meet. They said they’d never met Dias before.

Right before the car went into the crowd, Ethan Henderson said he hit the Mustang with his truck, trying to bring the sports car to a stop.

“I jumped in the truck and tried to cut them off a couple times,” Henderson said.

He wasn’t successful, and he said the car took off out of the parking lot.

According to the arrest report, the car got about a half mile down the road to Cam Automotive on Arlington Road. The owner said the Mustang crashed into his gate, damaging some of the cars inside.

Jamie Weeks said he spotted Dias at a nearby gas station sitting next to a dumpster, and convinced him to get in the back of his truck.

“I basically drove him to the cops as soon as I could and told them, hey, he’s in my truck bed,” Weeks said.

As of Tuesday evening, Dias was in the Duval County jail on a $25,000 bond.