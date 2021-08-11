Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff Mike Williams has tested positive for COVID-19 and was said to be experiencing minor symptoms from the virus, according to a news release Tuesday night from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

In its statement, the Sheriff’s Office noted that Williams received “the full complement of the vaccine” before he tested positive. A spokesperson said the sheriff is recovering at home.

Additional details were not provided.

Florida reported 15,322 new COVID-19 cases and 16 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, according to data posted by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The data, posted Tuesday, showed that Florida was responsible for more than 16 percent of the newly reported cases nationwide and about 3 percent of deaths reported for the day. A seven-day “moving” average showed Florida averaging 20,058 COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths.

Florida has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks because of the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus. The spike also has led to increases in COVID-19 patients --- mostly unvaccinated --- needing hospitalization.

Ad

Florida hospitals reported on Tuesday that nearly 28 percent of the inpatient beds being utilized are filled with patients who have COVID 19, according to a website maintained by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. In all, about 85 percent of the inpatient hospital beds in the state are in use, according to the data, which hospitals report to the government daily.