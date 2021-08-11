Neighborhood Crime Alert: Police investigate ‘possible kidnapping’ on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police said they are investigating a “possible kidnapping” after neighbors reported seeing a man pull a woman into a car on 103rd Street just off I-295.

Police said they need more information to know exactly what they’re dealing with but they want to make sure the woman is safe.

The incident was reported just after 7 p.m. Tuesday just off the interstate, and investigators hope anyone who may have seen something, including drivers, will come forward and share what they know.

Police released surveillance images that they want you to take a close look at (see photos above).

The woman is believed to be 20 to 30 years old and was wearing a yellow shirt and carrying a backpack.

At first, she was seen riding in the car you see in the photo. It’s an early red or maroon 2000s Buick LaCrosse. She then got out of the car and started walking away

A short time later, police said, the car came back and the driver got out, grabbed the woman and forced her back into the car before driving off.

The windows of the car are tinted dark and it has chrome wheels with low-profile tires.

Anyone with any information about the incident or the individuals involved is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office immediately at 904-630-0500 or 911.