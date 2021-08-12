Reports: Britney Spears’ father to step down as conservator

FILE - Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" on July 22, 2019. When Spears speaks to a judge at her own request on Wednesday, June. 23, 2021, she'll do it 13 years into a court-enforced conservatorship that has exercised vast control of her life and money by her father. Spears has said the conservatorship saved her from collapse and exploitation. But she has sought more control over how it operates, and says she wants her father out. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Jamie Spears, father of Britney Spears, will step down as conservator of the singer’s estate, multiple news outlets reported Thursday.

According to Variety, Spears’ father filed his response to the pop star’s petition for his suspension with the Los Angeles Superior Court, announcing his decision to step down.

“Regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears’ father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests,” the documents read in part, TMZ reported.

The lawyer for Britney Spears issued a statement to Variety:

“We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others,” the singer’s attorney Mathew Rosengart said. “We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future.”

Earlier this month, Britney Spears’ father said in a court filing that there are “no grounds whatsoever” for removing him from the conservatorship that controls her money and affairs.

The fighting between those involved in the conservatorship has grown increasingly heated, and increasingly public, since Britney Spears’ dramatic testimony at a hearing on June 23, when she told a judge " I just want my life back.”