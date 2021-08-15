Memorial and paddle out for firefighter lost at sea Sunday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is honoring missing firefighter Brian McCluney with a memorial paddle Sunday morning.

The event begins at 10 a.m. at Seawalk Pavillion, followed by the paddle out at 11 a.m. Anyone who would like to come is invited.

If anyone has extra surfboards, bring them to the event for others to use.

T-shirts and bracelets will be available for purchase with all contributions benefiting “Never Alone Widows”.

Tomorrow we will remember one of our own…. Please come out and join the family and show your support. #mccluneystrong #family @CityofJax pic.twitter.com/LprEb6z1kp — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) August 14, 2021

37-year-old McCluney was an engineer and paramedic at Station 31 on Hillman Drive.

In August 2019, Brian McCluney and his friend, Justin Walker, disappeared during a fishing trip off Florida’s east coast.

The men were last seen leaving the Christopher Columbus boat ramp. The disappearance set off a massive search for over a week and covered more than 90,000 square miles.

Over the course of the 10-day search, hundreds of volunteers came forward from across the state to aid in the search and rescue mission. The only personal item found in the search was Brian McCluney’s tackle bag. The two men were never found.