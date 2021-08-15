Woman survives knife attack in Starke; man charged with attempted murder, police say

STARKE, Fla. – A 25-year-old woman was critically injured in a knife attack Sunday in Starke, according to police.

A release from the Starke Police Department said officers were called to the Whiskey River Saloon on North Temple Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. in reference to a cutting.

They found the woman with a life-threatening knife wound to her neck and provided immediate first aid until paramedics arrived and took her to an area hospital. She is expected to survive, and her name is not being released because of Marsy’s Law, police said.

According to police, investigators “developed probable cause” to arrest Michael Robert Oppermann, 26, on a charge of attempted first-degree murder in the attack.

He was booked into the Bradford County jail and he is being held without bond.