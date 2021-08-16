2 new schools welcome St. Johns County students

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Our area’s top-rated and fastest-growing school districts begins the new year Monday with two brand new schools: Pine Island Academy and Tocoi Creek High School.

Both are welcome sights for a county dealing with overcrowded schools, but opening one from scratch is a challenge. But for 34-year veteran Debbie O’Steen, this is another chance to transform lives.

“My paycheck is when I see students be successful. when they walk across that stage and get their standard diploma. When they call ‘Ms. O’Steen, I’m an attorney now!,” O’Seen said.

O’Steen is among the teachers who will welcome more than 1,300 students to Tocoi Creek on Monday.

While the school will relieve overcrowding from Nease High School, Principal Jay Willets said. this is so much more than simply opening a new school.

“If anybody can just kind of think back to their high school, and their high school memories, that’s what we’re building right now,” Tocoi principal Jay Willets said. “That to me, that’s special, and we get a chance to do that.”

These new classrooms come with state-of-the-art technology. No more overhead projectors. Now there are touchscreens with surround sound. There’s also a new safety feature, when the doors close, they lock automatically.

Three of the five buildings on campus are open now. The gym and performing arts center will open at a later time.

Even though school hasn’t officially started yet, O’Steen says in a way, this already feels like a family.

“We’re all here for the students. It’s not about us,” she said. “That’s when you are going to give your best to your students and they’re going to see that and they’re going to trust you. And they’re going to want to do their best. They’re going to want to learn.”

The fun of the school year will definitely get off to a running start. The first football game will be on Friday, and the first pep rally, too.

For more information about the district’s COVID-19 plan and other policies go to stjohns.k12.fl.us.