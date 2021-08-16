31-year-old dies of COVID-19 after giving birth to 2nd child, fiancé says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A young mother died of COVID-19 after giving birth to her second child, the family said.

David Miller told News4Jax his fiancée, named Greyzie, was pregnant with their second child when she got COVID-19. The newborn survived and Greyzie died Sunday.

“She was 31 years old -- 31 young-- healthy, in great shape, energetic and active,” Miller said.

Miller said he will remember Greyzie as a remarkable human being with a flawless soul.

“The things we’re seeing shared are not just a great photo that a friend took out at dinner or a gathering. It’s text messages from other mothers that Greyzie reached out to just to say I have a support system just because I have been going through what you’re going through without being reached out to just to let them know that’s what she’s here for,” he said.

Miller said the couple took the coronavirus very seriously, but Greyzie did not get vaccinated because of her pregnancy. On July 9, Greyzie, who was 31 weeks pregnant at the time, was hospitalized with COVID-19. A little over a week later, doctors decided an emergency cesarean section was necessary, and Evie Miller was born 9 weeks early.

“It developed pretty rapidly from there,” Miller said.

Making the decision over FaceTime, the couple decided Greyzie needed to be put on a ventilator.

“At that point, she was intubated, and she was on the ventilator for 19 days before she passed,” Miller said.

In the 24 hours since Greyzie’s passing, more than $35,000 have been raised on a GoFundMe page. The money will be used for funeral costs and the costs of a newborn baby.

Miller shared a message for those who have donated:

“My God, thank you. There’s nothing that can replace Greyzie, as my wife or as the mother of my children, but the support that you’re providing our family, helping out with, it makes a world of difference. Medical bills aside, finances aside, this gives us the ability to make sure our children are supported properly during this situation whether that’s making sure medical bills are covered, having child care if needed to take care of needed, whatever is needed, it’s alleviating that pressure and thank you for that.”

Miller said he will being taking home Evie, now 4 weeks old, from the neonatal intensive care unit for the first time on Monday.