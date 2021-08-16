River City Science Academy teacher dies of COVID

The River City Science Academy has lost a 3rd grade teacher to COVID.

Teachers and friends are remembering the life of 39-year-old Nicole Hollis, who died on Saturday.

Colleagues described her as a teacher who all teachers could learn from, and friends described her as a beautiful person. She had a big impact on those around her.

“She both impacted all of us, all of the other teachers, all the students that she ever taught,” said Michelle Wakefield, a friend and co-worker.

Hollis died on Saturday after a battle with COVID and pneumonia.

The school released a statement on Facebook, which said, “We have lost a 3rd grade teacher, team leader, dear friend and valued colleague.”

Her friends are remembering her for the great teacher she was.

“In her classroom, they relied on her for everything, you know, having a safe place, learning friendship,” Wakefield said. “She touched all of her students in such a great way.”

Wakefield says Hollis was entering her sixth year teaching at River City Science Academy.

She never got to return to classes this school year.

A group of teachers gathered at the school on Sunday to remember Hollis.

“We just wanted to be together,” Wakefield said. “Have a moment. Have reflection. The kids are struggling with it. And so, unfortunately, we’re having to figure out how to support the students through this as we’re all hurting.”

The academy posted on Facebook that counselors and support staff will be at the school on Monday.

“She was patient and judgment free,” said kindergarten teacher Holley Maynard. “She welcomed everyone who came into our school.”

One colleague says she remembers when Hollis tried to boost morale during the pandemic last year.

“Nicole was adamant about,” said Kim Colwell, the school’s dean. “It was her mission to try to come up with something to help boost staff morale. She reached out to a company that actually provided enough, like, candied apples, or I can’t remember if they were chocolate at home for enough for all the teachers here.”

Hollis’ family sent out this statement.

“We are heartbroken. Nicole never met a person she didn’t like, she had the most beautiful contagious smile. She was the most genuine and sweetest person that walked this earth. She was the best thing to happen to our family! Heaven gained an All-Star.”