Duval virtual school reopens enrollment on Thursday, Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval Virtual Instruction Academy is opening up enrollment again this week to give parents the option to move from in-person learning to online.

The move comes as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the district.

Enrollment will open online Thursday and Friday in the Parent FOCUS Account. The enrollment form will be located under the “Forms” folder.

“We know this has been a challenging time for many of our families as they try to determine the best option for their children amid the pandemic,” said DVIA Principal Mark Ertel. “Transitioning families from brick-and-mortar to our virtual environment is a complex process, and we will continue to work hard to support our families and help students have a great launch into online learning as quickly as possible.”

For more on how to apply, visit the Duval County Public Schools website.