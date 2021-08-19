Fire causes heavy damage at repair shop with vehicles inside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A state fire marshal will investigate after a fire broke out at an auto repair shop in Jacksonville early Thursday morning.
Jacksonville Fire Rescue crews responded to Riddles Body Shop on 103rd Street before 2 a.m.
Crews are responding to the 9700 block of 103rd st to a commercial building structure fire….E31 is on scene advising heavy smoke showing.— THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) August 19, 2021
It’s clear the building and vehicles inside were heavily damaged, but firefighters were able to extinguish the family around 4:30.
No injuries have been reported.