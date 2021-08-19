Partly Cloudy icon
Fire causes heavy damage at repair shop with vehicles inside

Ashley Harding, Reporter

Picture shows damage after fire broke out in Jacksonville auto repair shop
Picture shows damage after fire broke out in Jacksonville auto repair shop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A state fire marshal will investigate after a fire broke out at an auto repair shop in Jacksonville early Thursday morning.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue crews responded to Riddles Body Shop on 103rd Street before 2 a.m.

It’s clear the building and vehicles inside were heavily damaged, but firefighters were able to extinguish the family around 4:30.

No injuries have been reported.

