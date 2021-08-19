Partly Cloudy icon
Man pleads guilty to DUI manslaughter in Clay County crash that killed infant

Staff, News4Jax

Randy Teal Jr.
Randy Teal Jr. (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

A man entered a guilty plea in a Clay County crash that killed an infant, according to court records.

Randy Teal Jr., 33, pleaded guilty Aug. 9 to DUI manslaughter and DUI serious injury, court records show.

Teal was driving home from a Jaguars game on Dec. 16, 2018, when, according to an arrest warrant affidavit, his Jeep struck the rear of a vehicle stopped in traffic on Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park, causing a chain reaction crash.

A 6-month-old girl was killed. Her mother, grandmother and a third person suffered serious injuries.

Prosecutors said the infant and her family were going home after getting her first Christmas photos taken with Santa Claus

According to the affidavit, Teal’s blood-alcohol level was .125.

Teal is being held in the Clay County jail on $360,000 bond pending his sentencing on Sept. 30.

