Rutherford seeks input from sheriffs on federal legislation during Jacksonville roundtable

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rep. John Rutherford held a roundtable discussion in Jacksonville on Thursday with sheriffs from several local counties.

At a news conference afterward, Rutherford, a former Jacksonville sheriff, said he’s been tapped to lead the law enforcement pillar of Republican initiative in the U.S. House focused on American security. The other branches of the task force are keying on the southern border and cybersecurity.

Rutherford said his goal will be to lead several focus groups, like the one in Jacksonville on Thursday, to hear from local law enforcement leaders how the federal government can best assist them.

“The first thing that I’ve heard very clearly from these sheriffs is that we want the federal government to assist, but we don’t want you coming down and mandating things across the board because law enforcement is a state and local event,” Rutherford said of Thursday’s meeting.

He said the sheriffs discussed issues with grants and accreditation, and they focused on the possible effects of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which has passed the House on a mostly party-line vote but has not yet been voted on in the Senate.

Ad

Rutherford, who voted against the George Floyd act, said he wants to come up with federal legislation “that can actually help state and local law enforcement instead of putting undue burden upon them.”

He said the focus should be on evolving the best practices of law enforcement, not on a complete overhaul or reform of the policing system. He said that approach could improve community relations with police.

“Your community wants to know -- not that you’re never going to have a problem -- but that when you have one, you fix it, and you’re better because of it and you move on. That is what I think you’ll see out of this,” Rutherford said.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook and others in attendance backed Rutherford’s stance.

“When we meet with our citizens, they tell us what level of service they expect from local law enforcement, and we’re able to deliver that every day,” Cook said. “If you start defining in D.C. what local law enforcement should look like, you really have taken the power away of the community who talks to their local law enforcement and defines what level of policing they want.”