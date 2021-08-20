DCPS pivots away from contact tracing for elementary schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Saying health officials cannot keep up with contact tracing, Duval County Public Schools on Friday announced it’s pivoting to new ways to inform parents about cases of COVID-19 in elementary schools.

In a blog post, the school district said it’s introducing two strategies to keep parents of elementary students in the know: sending letters home when there’s a positive case in a classroom, and shifting classes to online learning if there are two or more cases in a class within a seven-day window.

The new strategies will take effect on or before Wednesday, the district said. They will remain in place through mid-September, at which point the district will take stock of whether the health department can assist with efforts to perform contact tracing.

“These steps are necessary because the Department of Health has not been able to keep pace with the contact tracing case load since school began,” the post said. “Under state law, The Florida Department of Health has the responsibility to confirm the positive case, conduct the contact tracing and case investigation, and notify families who are impacted.”

If a classroom is moved to online learning, the district expects it’ll last for two to seven days.

The school district said it is taking these steps in elementary schools their students, many of whom are under the age of 12, are currently ineligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The decision was announced the same day Florida surpassed 3 million COVID-19 cases. Of the 150,118 new cases reported in the past week, 20,331 were among children under 12.

The district has reported 492 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 since the school year began, which have resulted in 189 student and adult quarantines for students and staff who have been in close contact with infected individuals.

According to the blog post, the health department has told the district that it has assigned more personnel to school cases, but it’s been unable to keep up with the number of cases reported in a timely manner due to “rapid spreading nature” of the delta variant.

Due to the high-level of transmission in Jacksonville, the district recommends parents take these steps to protect their families: