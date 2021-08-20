US Customs and Border Protection planes ‘eyes and ears’ in the sky for Haiti relief efforts

U.S. Customs and Border Protection planes have been flying around the clock for three days.

They are typically used to fight drug trafficking in South America. This week they have been over Haiti.

“Our unique capabilities here, we were able to jump in the fight,” said Martin Wade, director of National Air Security Operations. “Get involved and provide that level of assistance to the folks who need it.”

There are seven planes in the fleet available for relief efforts in Haiti.

Wade says CBP is the eyes and ears for all other aircraft on the mission, alerting them of who is in the air and how close they are to each other.

“That communication platform is key as far as making sure that all of the response aircraft, including helicopters, are providing some close ground support,” Wade said. “[Making sure we] are all on the same sheet of music.”

Customs and Border Protection Plane Pilots- Orie Doffin (Left), Greg Mantz (Right) (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

So much can happen around the planes, including rescuing people, taking them to hospitals, and moving supplies around for those in need.

A mission in Haiti can take up to 10 hours on one flight.

On a CBP aircraft, there is a galley for when the agents are hungry. There is also a bunk room for when they need rest.

Three agents are stationed in an area called “The Rail.” They can see everything happening around the plane and can radar stretches up to 500 square nautical miles.

The agents give clear directions in the sky to help missions run smoothly.

Customs and Border Protection Plane (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

“We’re sitting up high about 18,000+ feet,” said aviation enforcement agent Douglas Paishon. “We have the big picture. We can relay important, time-critical information to assets for actually conducting the rescue and recovery effort on the ground.”

“Depending on the amount of damage that’s done, they may not have radios, they might not have an air traffic control, they may not have radar,” said pilot Greg Mantz. “So we can provide all of that from the aircraft and keep everybody safe and away from each other.”

Several of the agents on that plane were flying over Haiti as recently as Wednesday night.

CBP will be available for however long needed for the relief in Haiti.