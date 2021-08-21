AMBER Alert issued for Tennessee teen last seen in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement needs your help finding a 17-year-old girl missing from McMinn County, Tennessee.

Autumn Turner was last seen in St. Augustine, Florida.

She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, dark pants and a light-colored backpack. Turner has a tattoo of three butterflies on her ankle.

She may be with 27-year-old Jacob Flournoy.

He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a dark t-shirt, red basketball shorts and a light-colored backpack. He has a tattoo of the name “Paris” on his forearm and the initials “JSF” on his upper arm.

If you have any information about where Autumn Turner is, please call the FDLE at 1-888-356-4774 (FL-MISSING) or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-824-3463.