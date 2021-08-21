Jacksonville rapper using music to spark change, offering kids free tickets to popular concert Saturday

Lane Carroll, also known as "The Narrow Path", wants to point kids toward positivity.

Jacksonville, Fla. – A Jacksonville rapper is using his music to steer kids away from the streets and toward positivity.

“We are just tired of seeing the violence,” said music artist Lane Carroll. “We are tired of seeing people get stuck in the same trap.”

Lane Carroll, also known as “The Narrow Path,” is using his platform to help the community.

The “Invasion Tour” concert is Saturday night at Muray Hill Theatre. The tour once featured Grammy-winning artist Lecrae.

Carroll is giving away 300 free tickets to this concert to kids in the city. He has one goal: to get them off the streets.

Through every lyric and bar, Carroll wants change to flow through his music.

“There is a need for light,” he said. “Need for positivity.”

The Jacksonville native is using one rhyme at a time to catch the attention of kids whose shoes he was once in and curb violence.

“Not only do we want to change the culture, but we also want to educate and let people know that they can still express themselves with music,” Carroll said.

Carroll says he is tired of seeing police lights and crime scene tape around the River City.

According to our News4JAX records, there have been 233 shootings in the city so far this year, as of August 20.

That is why Carroll is giving more kids the chance to attend these kinds of concerts.

The Invasion Tour recently made a stop in Jacksonville in April.

Some of the kids who attended were from the Boys and Girls Club and a non-profit called Sponsored By Grace.

“In my testimony, I have a pretty rough background,” Carroll said. “But being there and having personal experiences just like this one changed my life.”

He hopes it can change more.

“We just want to equip these people make sure they feel encouraged, empowered and loved,” Carroll said.

Carroll hopes to bring the concert back to Jacksonville again and again.

Saturday’s concert starts at 7 p.m. The doors open at 6:30 p.m.

If you would like to get one of those free tickets, you can call the theater at 904-388-3179 and leave a message. You can also email Carroll at lanepatrickcarroll@yahoo.com.