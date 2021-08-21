Pedestrian dead after hit and run in St. Augustine Saturday morning

Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of this truck. The 2013 white Ford F150 would have damage to the left front side, near the missing headlight.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – One man is dead after a hit and run Saturday morning in St. Augustine.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a truck was driving westbound on State Road 16. The pedestrian, a 47-year-old man, was walking in the lane near Old Town Parkway.

The truck hit the man and left the scene. The man was pronounced dead on the scene by St. Johns County Fire and Rescue.

St. Johns County Fire and Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol are asking for your help to find the driver of the truck.

The truck is possible a 2013 white Ford F150 with a sunroof. The left front headlight is missing, and there should be some damage near the left front of the truck.

Anyone with information as to who was behind the wheel of that truck is asked to call Florida Highway Patrol or the St. Johns County Sheriff’s office.